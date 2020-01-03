Palle Pragathi ensures basic infra in all villages: Puvvada

The Palle Pragathi programme has paved the way for integrated development of all the 584 Gram Panchayats in the district with a thrust on ensuring basic facilities in all villages and providing an impetus to rural development, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Minister, along with Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, laid foundation stones for construction of a new building for the local Anganwadi centre and “Vaikunta Dhamam” (burial ground/cremation ground), under the second phase of the programme at Seetharampuram village in Khammam rural mandal on Friday.

Addressing villagers on the occasion, he said that the State government has earmarked requisite funds for infrastructure development activities in all Gram Panchayats, as part of the comprehensive village action plan.

Palair MLA K. Upender Reddy, Assistant Collector (Training), Khammam, Adarsh Surabhi, Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson Dhanalakshmi, CEO Priyanka, District Rural Development Agency project director Indumathi and others were present.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the new building of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore in Satyanarayanapuram and a bus shelter at Barugudem village.