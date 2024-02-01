GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palamuru was neglected under 10 years’ BRS rule: Ex-MLA Vamshi Chand

February 01, 2024 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA from Kalwakurthy and Congress leader Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has alleged that the BRS government had shown indifferent attitude towards undeveloped Mahabubnagar (Palamuru) district during its decade-long regime.

Mr. Reddy pledged that the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would strive hard to foster development across all sectors in the composite Mahabubnagar district.

Launching a 25-day Palamuru Nyay yatra on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy underscored the need for corrective measures to undo the alleged injustices inflicted upon Palamuru by the previous government. He assured the public that the Congress government would prioritise creating employment opportunities for the unemployed youth, enhancing healthcare facilities, and ensuring farmers receive adequate irrigation water and remunerative prices for their farm produce.

The yatra, was flagged off by District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Prashanth Kumar Reddy in the presence of Makthal MLA Vaketi Srihari Mudhiraj. MLAs Chittem Parnika Reddy and Madhusudhan Reddy participated in it.

Addressing villagers along the yatra route, Mr. Reddy criticised the BRS government for its perceived neglect of Palamuru. He said: “The Congress government will make earnest efforts to rectify these disparities and work towards the overall welfare  and development of the district.”

The yatra, which traversed through Hindupur and Kunsi villages, is scheduled to cover each Assembly segment under the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Before embarking on the yatra, Mr. Reddy, along with party leaders, conducted a special puja at Sri Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple in Maganur Mandal Center and Sri Ksheera Lingeswara Swamy Math in Krishna Mandal Centre.

