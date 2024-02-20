GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palamuru University gets ₹100 crore grant under MERU component of PMUSHA

February 20, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Mahbubnagar

The Hindu Bureau
L.B. Laxmikanth Rathod, Vice-Chancellor of Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar.



The Centre has sanctioned ₹100 crore to Palamuru University in Mahbubnagar under the Multidisciplinary Research University (MERU) component of Prime Minister Ucchattar Siksha Abhiyaan (PMUSHA), earlier called Rastriya Ucchattar Siksha Abiyaan (RUSA).

The university is one of the 26 universities nationwide and the only university in Telangana to get this grant. Vice-chancellor L.B. Laxmikanth Rathod thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Mr. Rathod said grants sanctioned under MERU of PMUSHA will give a boost to the development activities in the university. “A major part of this grant, about ₹80 crore, would be used for new constructions, ₹14 crore for research facilities, ₹5 crore for renovations and ₹3 crore for soft components as per the proposals sent to the Centre.

He said Palamuru University was established in 2008 with just ₹1.72 crore; it now gets a ₹10.91-crore budget under salary grant. The State government has also sanctioned ₹12.90 crore under development grants.

