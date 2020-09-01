Palamuru students make good beginning for online mode of learning

HYDERABAD

01 September 2020 21:16 IST

Teachers visit students’ homes to create awareness on need of online classes

Creating awareness among students of government schools and their parents on the necessity of attending online classes being offered by the State government has helped high attendance on the day one of virtual mode of imparting education in Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday.

According to the district officials, a total of 39,171 students logged-in to the online classes in various modes on the first day of the virtual teaching launched in the State on Tuesday. “Of those who attended the online classes on Tuesday, 33,491 did so with help of television sets in their homes, 2,149 students attended by watching television in gram panchayat offices, homes of their neighbours and friends and another 1,569 students attended the classes by viewing lessons in mobile phones,” officials of the Education Department in the district said.

As part of the online mode of education that has become inevitable in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, teachers have also interacted personally with parents of 3,369 students by visiting their homes across the district on Tuesday. The teachers explained to the students and their parents the need to attend online classes to keep the process of education going on in spite of the hurdles created by the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Reacting to the huge response to the online classes, District Collector S. Venkata Rao complimented teachers and mandal education officers for getting the students and their parents prepared for the new mode of education, which he said was unheard of in rural areas so far. The government was providing online education through T-SAT, Nipuna and Doordarshan-Yadagiri channels.

“We spoke to the representatives of multi-system operators (MSOs) in advance to telecast all the channels that would beam online classes. Besides, teachers across the district have been visiting the homes of students personally for the last three days to create awareness on the need to attend online classes,” the District Collector said explaining the homework done by the district administration. He asked the students to make use of the online classes to keep the process of learning going on.

Meanwhile, some 11,000 students of English and Urdu medium did not attend the classes on Tuesday as the online classes have been launched for Telugu medium students to begin with.