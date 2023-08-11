ADVERTISEMENT

Palamuru-RR LIS gets expert panel nod for EC, at last

August 11, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The project is aimed at irrigating 12.3 lakh acres uplands, supply drinking water

B. Chandrashekhar

The entrance of a service tunnel that leads to the main tunnel to draw water from the foreshores of Srisailam reservoir to the head pump house of Palamuru-Rangareddy project in Nagarkurnool district. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

In a major boon to the State government’s plans to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) to provide irrigation facility to 12.3 lakh acres in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts besides supply water for drinking and industrial needs, an expert committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests has recommended Environmental Clearance to the project.

The expert panel has, however, asked the project proponent (State Government) to submit a bank guarantee of ₹153.7 crore towards environmental damage costs against works executed without securing the environmental clearance. It has also directed the State government to pay a penal amount of ₹106 crore to the State Pollution Control Board.

The amount for environmental damage costs would be utilised for remediation, natural resources augmentation and community resources augmentation plans in a time-bound manner in three years. The project execution authorities have also been refrained from causing further damage to environment.

On the other hand, the recommendation for the all important green nod to the project also comes in handy to the government plans to start impounding water in at least 3 to 4 balancing reservoirs of the project over the next couple of 2 to 3 months as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced in the Assembly during the recent monsoon session that water would be pumped into some of the PRLIS reservoirs soon.

As part of the proposal sent to the expert committee for the appraisal of the projects, the State government has informed the panel that works on different components of the projects have been completed in the range of 42.5% to 91% so far.

The expert committee was convinced about the project requirement in the drought-prone region but underscored the need for implementation of remedial measures for restoration of ecological sanctity for ensuring sustainable development.

Further, the committee has directed the project proponent to follow the recommendations of the expert committee set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on works executed without securing environmental clearance.

Ministers T. Harish Rao and S. Niranjan Reddy have welcomed the MoEF expert committee recommendation for green nod to PRLIS and termed it a victory of the drought-prone areas people of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts and also another step forward towards realising the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

PRLIS benefits Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Nalgonda districts
It also supplies drinking water to enroute villages and for industrial need around Hyderabad.
Stage-I pumping station completed 42.5%; Stage-II PS 47.12%.
Work done on Anjanagiri reservoir – 89.5%; Works in between Anjanagiri and Veeranjaneya reservoir 72.3%.
Construction of twin tunnels between Anjanagiri and Yedula reservoirs – 67%.
Progress of work between Veeranjaneya and Venkatadri reservoirs – 91%; tunnel work 55%.
Stage-3 pumping work – 48%; formation of Venkatadri reservoir bund – 63% to 74%.
