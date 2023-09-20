ADVERTISEMENT

Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme | KWDT-II turns down Andhra’s plea to stay Telangana G.O. allocating water

September 20, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - hyderabad

Justice Brijesh Kumar says Andhra Pradesh has liberty to move any appropriate forum.

B. Chandrashekhar

Water coming out of the delivery cistern of the first pump of first stage lift of PRLIS at Narlapur, on September 16. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

hyderabad

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) chaired by Justice Brijesh Kumar has turned down the interlocutory application filed by Andhra Pradesh seeking stay on G.O.246 dated August 18, 2022 issued by Telangana for utilising 90 tmc ft water for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) from out of 75% dependable flows from Srisailam reservoir.

However, the Tribunal comprising Justice Brijesh Kumar, Justice Ram Mohan Reddy and Justice S. Talapatra has given liberty to Andhra Pradesh to move appropriate forums such as the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) or the Supreme Court. The application was filed on December 8 last year by A.P. and extensive hearing was taken up on the issue to hear both the States. Hearing in the matter concluded on July 14.

According to information from New Delhi, the authorities of Irrigation Department of Telangana stated that while pronouncing the order on September 20, Justice Brijesh Kumar observed that the KWDT-II does not have the jurisdiction to hear the interlocutory application.

In the G.O. issued by Telangana in August last year, the State government has stated that it would utilise dependable water comprising 45 tmc ft savings in the minor irrigation sector in the Krishna Basin (unutilised by Telangana from out of allocation made by KWDT-I) and another 45 tmc ft of dependable water share in lieu of diversion of 80 tmc ft Godavari water to the Krishna Delta by Andhra Pradesh.

As per the GWDT (Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal) Award, the areas in the upstream of Nagarjunasagar project within the Krishna Basin be given 45 tmc ft water and another 35 tmc ft have to be shared by Karanataka and Maharashtra. “Since Telangana is the area in the upstream of Nagarjunasagar after bifurcation of combined A.P., we have the right over 45 tmc ft dependable water in lieu of Godavari water diversion,” a senior engineer of the Irrigation Department said.

After securing the Environmental Clearance in the second week of August, the Telangana Government has paced up work on PRLIS and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao commissioned the first pump in the first stage lift of the project on September 16. “The turning down of A.P.’s interlocutory application on PRLIS would also clear the “sub judice” hurdle for appraisal of the detailed project report by the Central Water Commission (CWC),” the irrigation authorities said.

