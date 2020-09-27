‘Palabishekam’ to Gandhi Hospital Superintendent’s photo

HYDERABAD

COVID patient expresses gratitude to doctor who treated him

A COVID-19 patient from Mancherial who recovered from critical condition at Gandhi Hospital has expressed his gratitude by doing ‘palabishekam’ to the photograph of Hospital Superintendent M Raja Rao. Rafiq and his family members said that Dr. Rao treated him (the patient) as a family member. Apart from performing administrative duties, Dr. Rao, a professor of General Medicine, dons Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), goes around wards to check on COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital regularly.

