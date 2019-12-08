Pakistani living in Kurnool for 12 years held in Secunderabad

A Pakistani national who had been ‘illegally’ eking out a livelihood as a painter in Gadivemula village of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh was dramatically detained near a hotel in Secunderabad last week.

He was trying to go back to his country with his wife and five children.

Shaik Gulzar Khan alias Gulzar Masih (51), who had been deported from Dubai in January 2008 and managed to reach India, was detained by the Counter Intelligence Cell and Special Investigation Team of the Telangana police. He is from Kuluwal village in Hadmarala of Punjab province in Pakistan.

Highly placed sources in the police department confirmed that Khan came to Secunderabad railway station from Kurnool on November 3 to take a train to New Delhi the next day.

From New Delhi, they planned to travel to Pakistan via Amritsar in Punjab in the guise of Kartarpur pilgrims after obtaining visit visa with the help of locals, the officer said.

“Sarfraz Ahmed of Pakistan suggested that Khan visit his aunt’s house in Amritsar, who can help them in getting visit visa to Pakistan,” he said.

In January 2008, when he was deported, Khan came to Mumbai from Dubai after he claimed that he was an Indian national and cited that his documents were missing.

After arriving in Mumbai, he reached Gadivemula village. Ironically, after a few days, he managed to marry a local widow, Daulath Bee, who had a child from her first husband. Later, the couple had four children — three girls and a boy — and were staying at a rented house in BC Colony of the village.

Khan further managed to get Aadhaar cards for himself and his family and voter ID cards. On November 21 they got their passports from Regional Passport Office in Vijayawada. “He never revealed his original identity and was staying illegally by obtaining Aadhaar card, voter ID and passport with fake documents.”

He came on the radar of the Intelligence agency six months ago when he bought an android mobile phone to get in touch with his family members staying in Pakistan.

“Somehow, he managed to get in touch with a cloth merchant in Kuluwal in the neighbouring country, who helped him to contact his 70-year-old mother Sharifabee. Thereafter, Khan was constantly communicating with his brother Shahzad, sister Jameela and brother-in-law Arslan, who live in Dubai,” he said.

Under surveillance

According to sources, Khan was under surveillance by the CI Cell of the Telangana police for his ‘links’ to Pakistan after they verified his call details record and was detained when he came to Secunderabad with his family in the wee hours of November 4.

“Once in a week, he used to go to Kurnool and talk to his family in Pakistan. He never called from Gadivemula,” a source in Andhra Pradesh police said.

Woman’s brother informs police

According to them, Daulath Bee’s brother Naseeb, who came to know that his sister and her children were being taken to Pakistan, informed Railway Police in Kurnool, but in vain. “They told Naseeb that they were mourning one of their Sub-Inspectors who passed away recently and asked him to contact the II Town police.”

On information by him, the Kurnool police sent a Quick Response Team to the railway station and the family was taken to the police station. “After a preliminary inquiry for two hours, they were let off. Later, they reached the Secunderabad railway station,” he said.

Khan was booked under the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act-1946, Indian Passport Act and Section 3 of Passport (Entry into India) Act of Special Investigation Team. His wife and children were handed over to their relatives. Khan was remanded in judicial custody.