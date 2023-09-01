Pakistan national, Hyderabad in-laws held for impersonation and forgery

September 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 24-year-old Pakistan national, and his in-laws, was arrested on Thursday for illegally entering the country and for enrolling for Aadhaar by impersonation, DCP (South) P. Sai Chaitanya disclosed to media persons at a conference on Friday.

Faiz Mohammed of Swat village in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, said, he took the Nepal route to enter India in November 2022.

The young man’s interest with Bahadurpura’s Kishan Bagh in the city was Neha Fatima, who he loved and married while they were in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates. The couple also had a boy and he is a three-year-old now.

Mohammed and Fatima met in Sharjah in 2019. He was working there for over a year in the stitching and finishing department of Desert Studio, a garment company. He helped Fatima get a job as a tailor at Millenium Fashion Industries Limited, and their relationship grew from there.

Mr. Chaitanya said Fatima’s parents, Zubair Shaik and Afzal Begum, who told Mohammed to enter India, assured him that they would “manage to get the local identity.” He did not have a valid visa, but made it to Nepal, from where Shaik and Begum picked him up, managed the border officials, and brought him to the city.

The in-laws went further ahead and took their son-in-law to the Aadhaar enrolment centre in Madhapur and registered his name, and with the birth certificate of their son, as Mohd. Ghouse. The in-laws are named accused two and three now.

The police seized from Mohammed his phone, Pakistan passport, national identity card, boarding pass, flight and rail tickets, and the Aadhaar enrolment form.

Bahadurpura police booked Mohammed, Shaik and Begum under various sections of the IPC – S. 419 (cheating by personation), 466 (forgery of birth register), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

