September 22, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Over 150 children in the age group of 5-10 from different schools in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Friday participated in a painting competition with the theme ‘Smart learning using BSNL Bharat Fiber’ organised on the occasion of the BSNL Formation Day. Winners will be announced soon, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.