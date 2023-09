September 22, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Over 150 children in the age group of 5-10 from different schools in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Friday participated in a painting competition with the theme ‘Smart learning using BSNL Bharat Fiber’ organised on the occasion of the BSNL Formation Day. Winners will be announced soon, a press release said.