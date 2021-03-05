Painting competition for students of classes 3 to 12

HYDERABAD

Open for students residing in Telangana, AP, TN, Pondicherry, Karnataka and Kerala

The JSW Paints in association with The Hindu Young World will organise “Futurescapes Painting Competition 2021” for schoolchildren in sub-junior, junior and senior categories.

The competition will be held in two stages - preliminary round and finale.

The registration for the competition is by online mode but the physical drawings should be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu before March 10.

The topics for prelims are:

Sub Junior (classes 3 to 5) - Dream home, family picnic and my favourite animal.

Junior (classes 6 to 8) - Favourite festival, fun with family and wildlife safari.

Senior (classes 9 to 12) - Colours of India, family vacation and clean and green India.

The participants can choose any one of the topics as per their category and paint on a white drawing sheet of size 32.5 cm width and 25.5 cm height. They have to log on to www.ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints for registration and other details.

After completing registration, they have to upload a clear scanned copy of the painting and generate Unique Registration Number. The drawing sheet must bear in the front: Unique Registration Number and topic and at the back: name, class, school name (with branch), city, State, category of participation, parent’s name and registration e-mail ID and mobile number.

Mention “JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition 2021” on the top left of the envelope while sending the physical drawings to The Hindu office. If the students qualify for the finale, the date and details will be intimated to them through their registered e-mail ID.

The competition is open for students residing in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka and Kerala only.

Other instructions

* Online registration is mandatory

* Every participant must use a unique mobile number and e-mail ID for registration

* Use water colours, crayons and colour pencils

* Sketch pens and markers can be used for only outline purposes

* Every participant must submit only one painting

* Paintings received without the Unique Registration Number will not be considered

* Paintings received after the set deadline will not be considered

* In case of any queries or clarifications, students or parents may call the toll-free number 1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.(Monday to Saturday)