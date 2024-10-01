ADVERTISEMENT

Paid parking at Nagole, Miyapur metro station from Oct. 6

Published - October 01, 2024 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) has announced that “nominal” parking charges will be charged at the Nagole and Miyapur terminal metro stations from October 6.

The charges could be starting from ₹10 to ₹25 for a two-wheeler and ₹30 to ₹75 for a four-wheeler per day depending on the number of hours parked.

An official release said that these parking lots will have bio-toilets, adequate lighting, round-the-clock security, digital payment systems, drinking water facility, designated parking spaces for women, senior citizens, and differently abled individuals, display of emergency contact details like nearest hospital, police station, and fire station, CCTV coverage, etc.

