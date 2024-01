January 07, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) G. Sudheer Babu issued orders to place the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pahadi Shareef under suspension for his alleged involvement in a civil dispute. SHO K. Satish was alleged to be involved in a civil dispute pertaining to a land parcel in Pahadi Shareef. Based on a complaint, the Commissioner of Police conducted an inquiry and placed the Inspector under suspension, according to an official note from the Rachakonda police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.