Revanth Reddy to launch padayatra from January 26

December 18, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy today announced his padayatra in the State from January 26 as part of the party’s call to the cadre to launch a nationwide programme ‘haath se haath jodo’ to express solidarity with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

This would be an extension of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra against the divisive policies of the Centre. District-wise review meetings will be held from December 19 to 24 and mandal-level meetings from December 24 to 29. Issues related to the Dharani portal will be discussed widely during these meetings.

Mr. Reddy announced the programme at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan after the TPCC executive committee meeting amidst the ongoing tussle between a group of Congress seniors and his supporters.

The nine-member ‘rebel’ seniors group did not attend the meeting though several seniors like K. Jana Reddy, working presidents, former working presidents and the newly appointed members of the PEC were present. Mr. Jana Reddy, later told reporters that the differences would be resolved. He also suggested to all the members not to precipitate the matter with unnecessary comments. There was chaos at the meeting with some members trying to raise the seniors’ issue but Mr. Revanth Reddy said everyone should confine to the agenda.

Mr. Reddy lashed out at City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand asking whether he was a policeman or a party worker the way in which he had allegedly shared information about social media postings on the Congressmen from the Congress war room.

Mr. Reddy said the Police Commissioner was perhaps trying to impress Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar to find favours to be appointed as the next Director General of Police while creating fissures between the Congress leaders. “Instead of sharing some information secretly with Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy about the social media postings, he should file a case against those involved in it. Mr. Uttam’s complaint is already lying with the police and he should have taken action on it,” he said.

Replying to a question on the ‘revolt’ by some seniors, he said the party high command would settle the issue and he would not comment much on it. In fact, the opposition against me is nothing before the problems of the Telangana people who were waiting for Congress to fight on their behalf against the TRS government. “We all will work as a team and bring back the Congress to power,” he said.

