(page 4) Government to distribute 33 lakh ‘Adolescent Health Kits’ to girls across the state

November 16, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

Sidharth Singh

To improve the hygiene and healthcare of girl students across the State, the State government will soon distribute ‘Adolescent Health Kits’ for students studying in schools and colleges. The department of health is making arrangements for the purchase and distribution of 33 lakh kits at a cost of ₹69.52 crore.

Girl students aged between 14 and 19 years who are currently studying from class 8 till class 12 would be the beneficiaries of the health kit. The kit would be distributed in all government schools and junior colleges across the State in an effort to improve the sanitary health of students. The kit would include six sanitary napkin packs, a water bottle and a bag. The scheme is expected to benefit about 11 lakh girl students.

The government would procure 33 lakh kits for distribution out of which 11 lakh would be procured and distributed until the end of this financial year in March 2023. The remaining 22 lakh would be procured and distributed in the financial year 2023-24. The Telangana government in this year’s budget had announced that schemes would be introduced where health and hygiene kits would be distributed for the benefit of adolescent girls in the State.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) report, about 32% of young women between the ages of 15 and 24 use cloth as a sanitary napkin. Keeping this as a challenge, the Telangana government had taken the step of distributing these kits, which would not only help in their hygiene but also create awareness among people. The distribution of adolescent health kit would also help in increasing the attendance of girl students in schools and colleges.

A source speaking to The Hindu said that a Government Order (GO) regarding this would be released within one or two days.