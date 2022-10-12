Page 4 - city edition - Hyderabad city police detects Rs. 903-crore Chinese investment fraud  

Hyderabad Police commissioner C.V. Anand along with senior officials showing seized items from 10 persons including two foreigners in Chinees investment fraud involving hawala scam. in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday said it has busted a Chinese investment fraud that was locally being operated by RBIs Authorised Money Changers. The fraudulent transactions were to the tune of ₹441 crore in seven months and ₹462 crore within 38 days in the two respective accounts, it said.

The money first invested by a customer over a phone application on the promise of higher returns was being collected in a bank account. They were then transferred to further more accounts via virtual route till they reached the AMCs bank account, from where the currency was exchanged, and ultimately the value transferred out to Chinese organisers through a hawala route, Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said.

Presenting the case details and 10 accused persons, including a Chinese and a Taiwanese national, before mediapersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Anand said the police were able to freeze ₹1.91 crore worth funds in various bank accounts. As it was a complicated case, he said, central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence would be apprised.

According to Mr. Anand, the city cyber-crime police was investigating a complaint by a Tarnaka resident who lost ₹1.60 lakh on LOXAM, an investment application. Following money trail, the police identified the amount deposited in the account of ‘Xindai Technologies Pvt Ltd’ with IndusInd Bank, allegedly opened by one Virender Singh on the instructions of a Chinese person by name Jack.

It was further found that another bank account by ‘Betench Networks Pvt Ltd’ shared the same phone number as Xindai’s, and further probe led to the account holder Sanjay Kumar of Delhi, who allegedly opened on the instruction of Lec and Pei of China.

Fifteen similar accounts were opened, and operated by a Taiwanese man Chu Chun-yu who was residing in Mumbai. Allegedly, he had been couriering SIM cards and account credentials out of the country.

The local account holders, for the formality of opening the account, were paid a commission of ₹1.2 lakh per account. And similar accounts were also found from Hyderabad with instructions and commission from Dubai, the police said

Ranjan Money Corp Pvt Ltd and KDS Forex Pvt Ltd, both the AMCs, received money from 38 accounts for forex exchange in the name of tours and travel. “The AMCs flouted all exchange and anti-money laundering rules mandated by the RBI. It is also a clear case of negligence on part of the banking system,” Mr. Anand said.

The arrested accused from Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad include Sahil Bajaj, Sunny, Virender Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Navneeth Kaushik, Md. Parvez, Syed Sultan, Mirza Nadeem Baig, Lec alis Li Zhongjun and Chu Chun-yu.