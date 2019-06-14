GHMC to go for third tranche of funds through bond issue

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) proposes a third tranche of funds through bond issue, to finance its multi-crore development project, the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), envisaged towards signal-free traffic flow in the city.

After successively availing itself of ₹395 crore in two tranches through bond issue last year, GHMC aims to garner ₹305 crore more third time, rounding it off at ₹700 crore. If successful, this will be 70 per cent of the proposed ₹1,000 crore targeted through bond issue. A proposal towards this was cleared by the newly constituted standing committee of the GHMC here on Thursday.

The standing committee, during its meeting, cleared 22 more proposals, related to various projects and administrative matters.

Road-widening

Proposals for acquisition of 350 properties for road-widening between Madannapet and Yakutpura Railway Station via Rein Bazar Chaman, and 104 properties between DD Colony and 6 No. Junction were cleared by the committee.

Acquisition of sixty more properties was cleared, among others, for 100 feet road in view of construction of flyover near Nanal Nagar.

Administrative sanction was given for construction of a CC retaining wall on Balkapur Nala at a cost of ₹19 crore.

Proposals, respectively, to acquire six multi-purpose trash collectors to clear the lakes of plastic and other kinds of floating waste at a cost of ₹6.5 crore, and to hire vehicles to lift garbage and debris from city roads were also approved by the committee.

Other administrative approvals include the one to recruit 48 computer operators on outsourcing basis, to work in the newly constituted Kukatpally Zone and other circles.