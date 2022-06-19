(page 3) Dowry death in Chandrayangutta  

A woman in her early 20s was found dead at her house, allegedly due to harassment and torture caused by her husband and mother-in-law, in Chandrayangutta police limits on Sunday.

Police said the victim was identified as Jyothi Nisad and she hailed from Uttar Pradesh. She had a love marriage with N. Pawan Kumar, a native of Basavakalyan in Karnataka and living in Hyderabad, at Arya Samaj Mandir six months ago.

According to a complaint by the woman’s family, Pawan Kumar and his mother Shakuntala started harassing Jyothi over petty issues, and physically and mentally abused her for dowry, a few months ago.

On Sunday, the young woman was found dead hanging from the ceiling at their house at Indira Nagar.

Based on preliminary investigation and gathered evidence, Chandrayangutta police have booked the two accused persons for causing death by negligence (S. 304A) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

A full investigation is underway.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 - 6620 2000.