Page 3 - COVID cases fall to 63 on Thursday

Telangana has recorded only 63 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. While 22,400 samples were put to test, results of 688 were awaited.

The new 63 infections include 30 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). No case was detected in 14 districts, and single digit in each of the remaining districts.

From March 2, 2020 to March 17 of this year, over 3.39 crore samples were tested and 7,90,637 people had tested positive for coronavirus so far. Of the total cases, there are 777 active cases, while the number of recoveries is 7,85,749 and 4,111 people have died.