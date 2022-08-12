Page 1 - Godavari flowing at danger level at Kaleshwaram

Heavy discharge of flood also on from Krishna Basin projects

Heavy discharge of flood also on from Krishna Basin projects

With Wardha and Wainganga rivers, which make Pranahitha after their confluence, in the upstream of Tummidihetti in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district still in spate, the flood at Kaleshwaram, where Pranahitha joins Godavari, is on the rise. The first warning has been issued as the flood level in the river course has crossed 103.5 metres on Friday.

An advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast that it could reach danger level (104.75 metres) in the early hours of Saturday as there was rising trend of flood from Pranahitha. Wardha, which was flowing above normal level in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, however, has been forecast a falling trend. However, Wardha was flowing in severe level at Sirpur in Kumram Bheem district.

As on Friday evening, discharge of flood at Medigadda Barrage located in the downstream of Kaleshwaram was over 11.38 lakh cusecs at nearly 98.1 metres, and is forecast to reach around 11.66 lakh cusecs by Saturday morning. It was also flowing in the above normal level at Eturunagaram, Bhadrachalam and Dummugudem in Telangana and at Kunavaram and Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh. The CWC has forecast that the flood situation is expected to continue for the next to days.

Bhadrachalam level

At Bhadrachalam, the second warning was still in force with the flood level in the river falling slowly. The CWC has forecast rising level in the river at Chintoor and Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh.

In the Krishna Basin, heavy discharge of flood is continuing at all major projects. At Almatti, it was over 2 lakh cusecs, over 2.33 lakh cusecs at Narayanpur, about 1 lakh cusecs at Tungabhadra and over 2.43 lakh cusecs at Jurala. At Srisailam, nearly 3.78 lakh cusecs flood was being discharged from 10 spillway gates lifted for 15 feet height each, 62,000 cusecs with power generation by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

At Nagarjunasagar, over 3.45 lakh cusecs was being discharged from the 26 spillway gates and another 33,000 cusecs with power generation. Total inflow and outflows were nearly 3.97 lakh cusecs, including release to canals, as about 305/312 tmcft storage was being maintained. In the downstream, over 3.65 lakh cusecs was being discharged at Pulichintala.