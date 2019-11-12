Paes joins the Olympics race

For Indian tennis great Leander Paes, it was a different kind of experience when he had a feel of the greens on the Boulder Hills golf course at Gachibowli on Monday.

Paes, a seven-time Olympian, was one of the special invitees for the valedictory function of a golf event in which Telangana Badminton Association vice-president V. Chamundeswaranath won the overall championship title in the ‘Hit The Wings’ category.

Speaking about his own career on the sidelines of the prize distribution, Paes said that he was gunning for a seventh appearance in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

A great inspiration

“Nothing inspires me more than seeing the Indian Tricolour fly high. It will be great if I can make it happen again,” said the ageless tennis great of the country.

“There is no doubt that I would be chasing a seventh Olympics and really optimistic of making it too. I will be working hard to realise this one big dream,” Paes said.

About the City of Pearls, Leander Paes said that he was always fascinated by Hyderabad and more so with the hospitality and the famous food here. “I love this Biryani,” he said with a big smile.

Also present were Tvesa Malik, No. 4 on the Order of Merit of WGAI, Ridhima Dilawari, Sharmila Nicollet and actress Chitrangada Singh.

Krishnapatnam Port, which is into promoting golf in a big way, had its presence with MD C. Sashidhar and GMR Airports chairman G.B.S. Raju.