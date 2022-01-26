Five from TS win Padma Awards

Bharat Biotech’s Dr. Krishna, Suchitra Ella top list from State

Bharat Biotech Limited Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Krishna Ella and his wife Suchitra Ella have been conferred with Padma Bhushan award, one among the highest civilian awards, of the country.

The duo has been selected for their distinguished service of high order in the category of trade. Under Dr. Ella’s leadership, Bharat Biotech had grown to become a global leader in innovative vaccines, especially with Covaxin, the country’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Mr. Ella is the CMD and Ms. Ella, the Joint MD of Bharat Biotech, owns 145 patents and has delivered over 4 billion vaccines doses globally. Though well known for its work, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker shot to prominence with Covaxin, the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

Following the Padma award announcement, Raches Ella, their son, tweeted: “Congratulations to SuchitraElla / Dr. Krishna Ella & Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla for being awarded the Padma Bhushan! Tremendous recognition to India’s mighty vaccine industry.”

Three others from the State also won the award and these included -Darshanam Mogalaiah, Padmaja Reddy, and Ramachandraiah in the field of Art.Darshanam Mogalaiah, the last of balladeer playing Kinnera, a stringed musical instrument, is yet another achievement for this tribal artist hailing from backward old Mahabubnagar district. Mogalaiah belonging to the Dakkali tribe of Nallamala forest in Mahabubnagar district plays the 12-fret Kinnera, the rare instrument with three resonators. He was in limelight after the yet to be released Pawan Kalyan starrer Bhimla Nayak.Padmaja Reddy is a renowned Kuchipudi dance exponent with over 3000 performances in India and abroad. She also won the Sangeeta Nataka Akademi Award. Very little is known about Ramachandraiah, who won the Padma Shri award.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Padma Bhushan (jointly) awardeesKrishna Ella and Suchitra Ellaunder trade and industry category, Padma Shri awardees Darshanam Mogalaiah, Ramachandraiah and Padmaja Reddy for getting award under Art category.