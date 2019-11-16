Paddy purchases remain dull in Nizamabad district

The Revenue Department staff strike in protest against the burning of Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy coupled with moisture content more than the permissible level caused slowdown in the purchases at the authorised paddy purchase centres in the district.

Other reasons cited for the dull purchases are lack of storage space at rice mills as the crop purchased in the last rabi are yet to be cleared, impediments in transportation and hamalies and supply and shortage of gunny bags.

While the authorities expected the arrival of over 8 lakh metric tonnes in the market this season, about 70,000 tonnes grain was purchased at the purchase centres till date. The authorities planned to open 310 centres under various agencies and of them, till date 265 centres started the activity. The remaining 45 are expected to be opened in the coming days.

Since the government is yet to announce the policy on the purchase of soaked and discoloured grain, farmers are not bringing the crop to the centres. They are also waiting for the reduction of moisture content below 17 per cent by drying it on roads and platforms. Authorities made it clear that unless the moisture per cent is below that level paddy would not be taken at the centres. However, with the intermittent showers and also cold weather, as winter already set in, the drying up process has been very slow.

Farmers also complain that between 3 to 5 kg per a bag of 70 kg is being removed from the net weight under the wastage. It is being done at purchase centres despite warning by higher authorities. Some farmers, instead of bringing the paddy to the centres, are selling away the crop to traders directly for whatever amount they are offered.

With unprecedented quantity of crop coming as it was transplanted in over 2.80 lakh acres compared to 2.40 lakh acres last season the purchases proved to be unmanageable. Joint Collector M. Venkateswarlu, who is supervising the purchases, maintained that strict action would be taken against those who pegged the weight under the pretext of wastage. He said that there was no difficulty for gunny bags, transport and storage.

Out of the 1.80 crore bags required one crore was already supplied and for the remaining bags indent was placed. For transport of paddy 750 vehicles were engaged and contract was given to 5 transport operators. It is expected that by the December-end the entire procurement process would come to an end.