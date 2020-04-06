Paddy purchases begin in Nizamabad

Paddy purchases began on Monday at over 850 purchase centres, almost one each at each village, set up under the aegis of primary cooperative agriculture societies, district cooperative marketing society, MEPMA and IKP in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. Paddy was transplanted in over 4.25 lakh acres and 12 lakh metric tonnes of crop is expected to hit the market in the current season.

Paddy cutting started in Rudrur, Varni and Kotagiri mandals where it was transplanted earlier, while in the rest of the mandals harvest will begin in a week. Authorities have been busy in making arrangements to purchase paddy amid all precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. Face masks and sanitisers are also being provided at the purchase centres and those who are given coupons are asked to come to the centres on specified dates.

Gunny bags and tarpaulins have been kept ready at the centres and arrangements are on to provide transport. However, the only glitch is, whether hamalis and daily wagers who mostly come from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to load and unload the grain would be available. Because, in the wake of COVID-19 they had gone back to their States. Millers expressed doubt over prompt loading and unloading. If the workers are not readily available the exercise may get hampered and delayed.

Since more coronavirus cases are being recorded in the district, workers who keep coming every year from outside may not come on time. Besides, there may be difficulties in cutting the crop also as harvesting machines, drivers and mechanics have to come from other States. Authorities are facing a very critical situation in dealing with the spread of coronavirus on one side and to ensure the purchase of paddy and clearance of payments on the other.