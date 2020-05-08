Telangana

Paddy purchased from 5.8 lakh farmers in one month

Amount to be credited after quantity is confirmed by millers

The State government has purchased over 34.36 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers in a month’s time. Started on April 9, paddy has been purchased from about 5.8 lakh farmers at a total of 6,237 procurement centres opened in villages.

According to officials, a maximum of about 5.44 lakh tonnes has been procured in Nalgonda district followed by 3.16 lakh tonnes followed by over 2.76 lakh tonnes in Suryapet, 2.64 lakh tonnes in Khammam, 2.10 lakh tonnes in Kamareddy, 1.86 lakh tonnes in Yadadri, 1.76 lakh tonnes in Jagitial, 1.66 lakh tonnes in Karimnagar, 1.39 lakh tonnes in Peddapalli, 1.35 lakh tonnes in Wanaparty, 1.17 lakh tonnes in Medak district.

The value of procured paddy was about ₹6,000 crore and of which over ₹2,800 crore has already credited into the accounts of farmers concerned. On some delays in payment, the officials said the amount was being credited into the farmers’ account only after getting confirmation of the quantity from the millers.

Besides, over 4 lakh tonnes of maize has also been procured from nearly 75,000 farmers at 1,090 procurement centres. Similarly, over 76,000 tonnes of bengalgram and 6,032 tonnes of sunflower has been procured from farmers at minimum support price.

