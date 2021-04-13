Paddy production touches peak

Cultivation area increasing thanks to KLIP

Thanks to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), Godavari water that was lifted for about 500 metres has made Siddipet district a green carpet with paddy production touching its peak.

Paddy cultivation area has been increasing in the district for the last three seasons with 64,079 hectares in 2019-20 rabi, followed by 87,927 hectares in 2020-21 kharif and 1.01 lakh hectares in 20212 rabi. The worth of paddy produced in the current season was put at ₹1,600 crore and this achievement was being attributed to irrigation from Godavari water.

The paddy production in the present season was put at 6.35 lakh metric tonnes with 1.01 lakh hectares being cultivated. Out of this, 5.46 lakh metric tonnes was expected to arrive in the market. A total of 396 paddy procurement centres (PPC) for the rabi season are being established with 217 Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP), 168 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), 7 Agricultural Market Societies (AMC) and 4 Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA). There are 51 boiled rice mills in the district with a capacity of 3.22 lakh matric tonnes.

While 1.36 crore gunny bags are required, 53.52 lakh are already available while another 83.19 lakh will be purchased shortly. The required tarpaulins, paddy cleaners, moisture metres and weighing scales with weights are being made ready. The paddy procurement will be supervised by mandal tahsildars, special officers, mandal parishad development officers and mandal agriculture officers.

“In Siddipet district alone, ₹1,600 crore worth paddy is produced. Compared to monsoon, paddy cultivation area has increased by 53,000 acres and compared to last rabi season, the increase is by about 1.21 lakh acres. This is the result of Godavari water from Kaleshwaram project, a dream come true with the vision and blessings of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Paddy procurement will commence from April 15,” said Finance Minister Harish Rao in a review meeting held on Monday evening.