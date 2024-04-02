Paddy procurement for Yasangi season commences in Telangana

April 02, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The procurement of paddy in the current rabi/ yasangi season has commenced in the State on Monday with the Civil Supplies department authorities opening paddy procurement centres (PPCs) at some places in the first phase.

The government is planning to open about 7,150 purchase centres this season in a phased manner to procure over 60 lakh tonnes of paddy. Although paddy has been transplanted on about 51.33 lakh acres this season, the production is estimated to be around 1 crore tonnes due to crop loss/damage following shortage of water for irrigation in the critical stages of the crop before harvesting and untimely rain coupled with hails and gales.

Last year, the major cereal crop was cultivated on about 56.45 lakh acres and the production was over 1.2 crore tonnes. Of it, about 67 lakh tonnes paddy was procured in the last year’s Rabi season, which too was hit by untimely rain, hails and gales. The minimum support price fixed for the crop by the Centre is ₹2,203 per quintal for A-Grade varieties and ₹2,183 for common varieties.

In Mahabubnagar district, Additional Collector (Revenue) S. Mohan Rao opened a purchase centre at Maddigatla village Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Bhoothpur mandal on Monday. The authorities have planned to open a total of 190 centres this season — 87 by PACSs, 98 by IKP (SHGs), four by DCMS and one by MEPMA to procure nearly 1.33 lakh tonnes of paddy.

The authorities stated that 60 purchase centres were opened across the district on Monday with provision of tarpaulin sheets, electronic weighing machines, moisture measuring tools, paddy cleaners, drinking water, power supply and shade with seating arrangement (tent).