ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy procurement: farmers will get money credited in two days, says Harish Rao

April 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The minister terms Centre non-cooperative, inaugurates paddy procurement centre at Velkatur in Siddipet

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday said that despite the Centre’s non-cooperation, the State government was procuring paddy from farmers and the money would be transferred to their accounts within 48 hours.

Mr. Harish Rao speaking to a gathering after inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Velkatur in Siddipet Urban mandal. Stating that farmers’ welfare was a top priority for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Minister directed the officials to see to that farmers faced no issue in paddy procurement. “Procure paddy from the farmer the day it arrives at the centre. There should not be any delay. See to that the required number of lorries are available at the centre to carry the paddy,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

The Minister also handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to the family of a farmer who had died by suicide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US