HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paddy procurement: farmers will get money credited in two days, says Harish Rao

The minister terms Centre non-cooperative, inaugurates paddy procurement centre at Velkatur in Siddipet

April 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday said that despite the Centre’s non-cooperation, the State government was procuring paddy from farmers and the money would be transferred to their accounts within 48 hours.

Mr. Harish Rao speaking to a gathering after inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Velkatur in Siddipet Urban mandal. Stating that farmers’ welfare was a top priority for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Minister directed the officials to see to that farmers faced no issue in paddy procurement. “Procure paddy from the farmer the day it arrives at the centre. There should not be any delay. See to that the required number of lorries are available at the centre to carry the paddy,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

The Minister also handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to the family of a farmer who had died by suicide.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.