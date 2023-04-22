Paddy procurement: farmers will get money credited in two days, says Harish Rao

April 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday said that despite the Centre’s non-cooperation, the State government was procuring paddy from farmers and the money would be transferred to their accounts within 48 hours.

Mr. Harish Rao speaking to a gathering after inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Velkatur in Siddipet Urban mandal. Stating that farmers’ welfare was a top priority for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Minister directed the officials to see to that farmers faced no issue in paddy procurement. “Procure paddy from the farmer the day it arrives at the centre. There should not be any delay. See to that the required number of lorries are available at the centre to carry the paddy,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

The Minister also handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to the family of a farmer who had died by suicide.