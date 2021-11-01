Paddy procurement centre inaugurated at Siddipet

Centre should rethink its policy: Harish Rao

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao urged the Union government to rethink its policy on rice procurement and should come to the rescue of farmers.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating paddy procurement centre at agriculture market committee at Siddipet along with Collector P. Venkatarami on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the policy of Centre not to purchase parboiled rice was improper and there was no response despite repeated appeals by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who visited Delhi thrice. The Minister urged the BJP leaders to bring pressure on Centre and convince it instead of criticising the State government.

Mr. Harish Rao said that as many as 396 procurement centres are being established in the district and 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was expected from 3.03 lakh acres cultivated in the district. “Completion of Kaleshwaram project, availability of ground water, round-the-clock power supply, supply of seeds and fertilisers in time and Rythu Bandhu have helped farmers in increasing the paddy cultivation,” said Mr . Harish Rao adding that godown capacity in the State has reached 35 lakh metric tonnes which was only six lakh matric tonnes in the combined State.