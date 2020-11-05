Paddy procurement begins in erstwhile Medak dist.

Bumper harvest expected due to increase in groundwater level

The administrations in the erstwhile Medak district have started the process of paddy procurement.

In Sangareddy district, the production of paddy is expected to be 1.88 lakh metric tonnes. This is higher by 77,000 metric tonnes, compared to the previous year. Paddy is being cultivated on about 78,600 acres in the district. It is stated that 25% of the local production will for local consumption, and to procure the remaining paddy, as many as 127 paddy procurement centres are being established and activity has commenced in some of the procurement centres. Last year, only 71 procurement centres were run by the administration.

In the case of Medak district, paddy is being cultivated on about 1.2 lakh acres, and the expected production is about 3.5 lakh metric tonnes. About 320 paddy production centres are established and brisk activity in on.

In Siddipet district, paddy was sown on 2.17 lakh acres and the expected production is put at 5.49 lakh metric tonnes, out of which about 4.12 lakh metric tonnes will be purchased by the procurement centres. This year the administration is establishing 352 procurement centres.

In Siddipet district, about 400 procurement centres were opened.

While ₹1,888 is being offered for A grade variety of paddy per quintal, B grade is being offered ₹1,868 per quintal. On the fine quality rice of Sannarakalu, the officials have not received any instructions from the officials and they said that the same price of A grade will be offered to the variety as well.

“See to it that there are all facilities at the procurement centres, besides the gunny bags. Once paddy is procured, the data must be updated even by late in the night on the same day. Then only we will be in a position to transfer money to the accounts of farmers within 72 hours. Laxity at any level will not be spared and strict action will be initiated against those responsible. On Monday, I will visit some villages and interact with farmers,” said Finance Minister T Harish Rao while participating in a review meeting with officials here on Wednesday.