Paddy harvesting, procurement pick up with sunny weather

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvesting and procurement of paddy cultivated in the kharif season is picking up across the State with rainy/cloudy weather giving way to sunny weather. The Civil Supplies Corporation (CSC) is planning to purchase about one-crore tonnes of paddy from farmers by opening over 6,713 procurement centres.

As on Saturday, over 1,600 procurement centres were opened with about 60,000 tonnes of the grain purchased from farmers at the minimum support price of ₹2,040 per quintal for common grade and ₹2,060 per quintal for ‘A’ grade paddy. Private traders who commenced purchases from even before the Civil Supplies Corporation swinging into procurement process have already purchased over 1.5 lakh tonnes paddy with at price lower than the MSP.

The Civil Supplies Corporation which is struggling to mobilise funds (borrowing) from financial institutions is yet to finalise the lenders for the short term loan of about ₹19,500 crore required for the season. Officials stated that no bank has come forward to lend the money in response to tenders called for short term loan last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was only the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development that had filed its bid with high interest rate of 8% against loan offered with 3% by it to the Civil Supplies Corporation in the past. However, the Corporation has availability of about ₹8,000 crore fund for making payments to farmers till the procurement gains pace by the end of this month.

While opening the paddy purchase centres at Khanapur, B.C. Thanda, Pedda Vangara, Singarajupalli and Neermala villages in Mahabubabad district on Saturday, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod said the State Government was procuring paddy in spite of suffering ₹3,000 crore loss every year.

Minister T. Harish Rao opened a procurement centre at Siddannapeta in Siddipet district said it was due to increased irrigation facilities he production of paddy in the State during the Kharif season had gone up from 25 lakh tonnes in 2014 to over one-crore tonnes in 2022. Giving the example of Siddipet district he said the production had gone up from 1.5 lakh tonnes to 5 lakh tonnes.

He asked those making statements by sitting in Hyderabad that there was no use from Kaleshwaram project to visit villages how it had transformed them. In spite of availability of about 20,000 paddy harvesters, farmers were forced to wait for their turn indicating the huge increase in paddy cultivation.