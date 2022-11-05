Paddy harvesting, procurement pick up with sunny weather

CSC plans opening over 6,700 purchase centres to procure one crore tonnes of paddy

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 05, 2022 18:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvesting and procurement of paddy cultivated in the kharif season is picking up across the State with rainy/cloudy weather giving way to sunny weather. The Civil Supplies Corporation (CSC) is planning to purchase about one-crore tonnes of paddy from farmers by opening over 6,713 procurement centres.

As on Saturday, over 1,600 procurement centres were opened with about 60,000 tonnes of the grain purchased from farmers at the minimum support price of ₹2,040 per quintal for common grade and ₹2,060 per quintal for ‘A’ grade paddy. Private traders who commenced purchases from even before the Civil Supplies Corporation swinging into procurement process have already purchased over 1.5 lakh tonnes paddy with at price lower than the MSP.

The Civil Supplies Corporation which is struggling to mobilise funds (borrowing) from financial institutions is yet to finalise the lenders for the short term loan of about ₹19,500 crore required for the season. Officials stated that no bank has come forward to lend the money in response to tenders called for short term loan last month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was only the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development that had filed its bid with high interest rate of 8% against loan offered with 3% by it to the Civil Supplies Corporation in the past. However, the Corporation has availability of about ₹8,000 crore fund for making payments to farmers till the procurement gains pace by the end of this month.

While opening the paddy purchase centres at Khanapur, B.C. Thanda, Pedda Vangara, Singarajupalli and Neermala villages in Mahabubabad district on Saturday, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod said the State Government was procuring paddy in spite of suffering ₹3,000 crore loss every year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Minister T. Harish Rao opened a procurement centre at Siddannapeta in Siddipet district said it was due to increased irrigation facilities he production of paddy in the State during the Kharif season had gone up from 25 lakh tonnes in 2014 to over one-crore tonnes in 2022. Giving the example of Siddipet district he said the production had gone up from 1.5 lakh tonnes to 5 lakh tonnes.

He asked those making statements by sitting in Hyderabad that there was no use from Kaleshwaram project to visit villages how it had transformed them. In spite of availability of about 20,000 paddy harvesters, farmers were forced to wait for their turn indicating the huge increase in paddy cultivation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app