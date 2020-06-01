Paddy farmers stage rasta roko

ADILABAD

01 June 2020 21:49 IST

Government will purchase wet paddy, assure officials

Paddy farmers frm Dandepally mandal of Mancherial district on Monday staged a rasta roko on the Jannaram-Luxettipet road disrupting the flow of traffic for over three hours. They were protesting the failure of the government in purchasing paddy in time which resulted in damage to the produce owing to a spell of hailstorm the previous day. The farmers set one bag of paddy on fire as a matter of protest. They relented only when officials assured the farmers that even wet paddy will be procured by the government.

