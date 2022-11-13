Paddy bags stolen, farmer incur losses of about ₹47,000

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 13, 2022 18:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy bags were stolen by unknown persons at Kondapaka mandal headquarters in Siddipet district late on Saturday night. The accused are yet to be identified.

One Maraboyina Swamy brought harvested paddy to the procurement centre on Saturday. His produce was weighed by the authorities concerned. Two lorries of load from the centre was already sent to mills, but the lorries did not return the same day.

“The load was already weighed by the officials at the IKP Centre. As many as 47 bags filled with paddy was stolen by some unidentified persons. Only 105 remained out of the total 152 bags we had kept there. We had covered these bags with tarpaulin sheets and found some of those missing only the next morning,” Mr. Swamy told The Hindu, adding that the incident has instilled a sense of insecurity among farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Swamy has lodged a complaint with the police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

About a week ago, the cultivator of a farmer kept at his farm has been stolen by unidentified persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app