Paddy bags stolen, farmer incur losses of about ₹47,000

Paddy bags were stolen by unknown persons at Kondapaka mandal headquarters in Siddipet district late on Saturday night. The accused are yet to be identified.

One Maraboyina Swamy brought harvested paddy to the procurement centre on Saturday. His produce was weighed by the authorities concerned. Two lorries of load from the centre was already sent to mills, but the lorries did not return the same day.

“The load was already weighed by the officials at the IKP Centre. As many as 47 bags filled with paddy was stolen by some unidentified persons. Only 105 remained out of the total 152 bags we had kept there. We had covered these bags with tarpaulin sheets and found some of those missing only the next morning,” Mr. Swamy told The Hindu, adding that the incident has instilled a sense of insecurity among farmers.

Mr. Swamy has lodged a complaint with the police.

About a week ago, the cultivator of a farmer kept at his farm has been stolen by unidentified persons.