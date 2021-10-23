‘Padayatras are a drama to loot State resources’

For former Chairman of State Legislative Council, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Telangana is making rapid strides in various sectors since the achievement of statehood seven years ago, but several forces are continuing to act against it.

“It is unfortunate. They do not want Telangana to progress, they are unable to tolerate, hence they are conspiring against the government,” he said, aiming his pointed criticism at the State units of BJP, Congress and the latest entrant, YSRTP.

Speaking to media persons at his residence here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy, who is currently waiting for a post since his MLC tenure ended in June, observed that YSRTP is only new because of its name, but it already has all the qualities of looting Telangana.

“Y.S. Sharmila has a ‘Rayalaseema DNA’, how can she become a Telangana woman? No one is able to understand why she is taking out a padayatra now. Her statements about TRS family rule only deserve laughter,” he said.

Referring to Ms. Sharmila’s padayatra, BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s concluded padayatra and the Congress chief Revanth Reddy's recent political tread, he said they are all driven by greed and deceit and described their actions “a drama to loot resources in Telangana.”

On the fast-approaching bypoll in Huzurabad, the senior TRS leader alleged that the BJP, with the Election Commission behind it, is conspiring victory. However, he expressed confidence that TRS party’s Gellu Srinivas will win.

“BJP’s conspiracy, much like what they did in West Bengal polls, appears to be going even to the extent of provoking violence in Huzurabad, but it will not work in Telangana. The BJP doesn’t talk about price rise or people’s issues, unlike Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is procuring paddy even after the Centre denied it,” he observed.