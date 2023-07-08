ADVERTISEMENT

Padayatra will be concluded at Palair: Sharmila

July 08, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Unveils statue of YSR on his 74th birth anniversary

The Hindu Bureau

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said Andhra Pradesh late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ruled the state for five years and accorded equal priority to all sections in society and made efforts to uplift every section.

Ms. Sharmila announced that her 4,000-kilometre ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ would be resumed shortly and concluded in the constituency this month only.

“My father Rajasekhara Reddy is the first Chief Minister who thought of free power to the farm sector and implemented it. Similarly, he had waived farm loans. Fee reimbursement was implemented and students from poor families were offered to study of their preference,” said Ms. Sharmila while addressing a gathering at Paliar after unveiling the statue of Rajasekhara Reddy on Saturday on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sharmila also informed that the introduction of 108 services, ArogyaSri, 4% reservations to minorities and construction of 46 lakh Indiramma houses in the state are some of the unique initiatives by her father.

Making her intention clear once again to contest the Assembly elections from this constituency, Ms Sharmila urged people to bless her with a promise to implement ‘YSR Ruling once again.’ She stated that she would be with people for ever.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Sharmila offered tributes to her father at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US