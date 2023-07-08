HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Padayatra will be concluded at Palair: Sharmila

Unveils statue of YSR on his 74th birth anniversary

July 08, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said Andhra Pradesh late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ruled the state for five years and accorded equal priority to all sections in society and made efforts to uplift every section.

Ms. Sharmila announced that her 4,000-kilometre ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ would be resumed shortly and concluded in the constituency this month only.

“My father Rajasekhara Reddy is the first Chief Minister who thought of free power to the farm sector and implemented it. Similarly, he had waived farm loans. Fee reimbursement was implemented and students from poor families were offered to study of their preference,” said Ms. Sharmila while addressing a gathering at Paliar after unveiling the statue of Rajasekhara Reddy on Saturday on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary.

Ms. Sharmila also informed that the introduction of 108 services, ArogyaSri, 4% reservations to minorities and construction of 46 lakh Indiramma houses in the state are some of the unique initiatives by her father.

Making her intention clear once again to contest the Assembly elections from this constituency, Ms Sharmila urged people to bless her with a promise to implement ‘YSR Ruling once again.’ She stated that she would be with people for ever.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Sharmila offered tributes to her father at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.