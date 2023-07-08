Padayatra will be concluded at Palair: Sharmila

July 08, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KHAMMAM

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said Andhra Pradesh late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ruled the state for five years and accorded equal priority to all sections in society and made efforts to uplift every section.

Ms. Sharmila announced that her 4,000-kilometre ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ would be resumed shortly and concluded in the constituency this month only.

“My father Rajasekhara Reddy is the first Chief Minister who thought of free power to the farm sector and implemented it. Similarly, he had waived farm loans. Fee reimbursement was implemented and students from poor families were offered to study of their preference,” said Ms. Sharmila while addressing a gathering at Paliar after unveiling the statue of Rajasekhara Reddy on Saturday on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary.

Ms. Sharmila also informed that the introduction of 108 services, ArogyaSri, 4% reservations to minorities and construction of 46 lakh Indiramma houses in the state are some of the unique initiatives by her father.

Making her intention clear once again to contest the Assembly elections from this constituency, Ms Sharmila urged people to bless her with a promise to implement ‘YSR Ruling once again.’ She stated that she would be with people for ever.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Sharmila offered tributes to her father at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.