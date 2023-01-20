ADVERTISEMENT

Pact signed for developing rechargeable aluminium battery

January 20, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram, and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, (CSIR- IICT), Hyderabad, have joined hands to develop a Rechargeable Aluminium Battery (RAB) following a pact signed on Friday.

Luminous Power Technologies MD Preeti Bajaj and CSIR-IICT Director D. Srinivas Reddy signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence senior officials from both sides. Luminous Power Technologies has a strong market presence in providing energy storage solutions for solar and inverter applications having recently launched advanced lead-acid gel batteries.

CSIR-IICT, with its proven track record as a knowledge partner to the chemical sector is involved in developing materials used in alternate battery chemistries as next-gen technologies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This is indeed a proud day for Luminous Power Technologies and is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the home energy storage space. We are excited to partner with CSIR-IICT to develop alternate energy storage options,” said Ms. Bajaj.

IICT Director Dr Reddy said: “Our focus is to develop sustainable solutions using abundantly available materials on earths’ crust, and I am glad Luminous Power Technologies has joined us as industry partner to translate the environmentally friendly energy storage technology on rechargeable aluminium battery being developed by our scientists,” said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US