Pact for synthesis of 2-DG drug

09 June 2021 18:44 IST

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here and city-based Lee Pharma, an integrated pharmaceutical company, have entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement for the synthesis of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) on Wednesday. 2-DG developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has received approval for use in COVID-19 patients.

It has been found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched the drug in the form of sachets. Lee Pharma informed that they would file the application for getting the approval from Drug Controller General of India, said a release. It will manufacture and commercialise the 2-DG sachets from their formulation facility located at SEZ in Visakhapatnam, which which has the accreditations, by global regulatory agencies.

“There is role of CSIR in development of 2-DG, as its lab Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology tested the drug on SARS-CoV-2 viral cultures. CSIR has been engaged in development of drugs for treatment of COVID-19 and has undertaken many clinical trials for repurposed drugs. Additionally, this agreement with Lee Pharma is towards increasing affordable therapeutic options for treatment of COVID-19,” said IICT director S. Chandrasekhar.

