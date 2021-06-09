Telangana

Pact for synthesis of 2-DG drug

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here and city-based Lee Pharma, an integrated pharmaceutical company, have entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement for the synthesis of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) on Wednesday. 2-DG developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has received approval for use in COVID-19 patients.

It has been found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched the drug in the form of sachets. Lee Pharma informed that they would file the application for getting the approval from Drug Controller General of India, said a release. It will manufacture and commercialise the 2-DG sachets from their formulation facility located at SEZ in Visakhapatnam, which which has the accreditations, by global regulatory agencies.

“There is role of CSIR in development of 2-DG, as its lab Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology tested the drug on SARS-CoV-2 viral cultures. CSIR has been engaged in development of drugs for treatment of COVID-19 and has undertaken many clinical trials for repurposed drugs. Additionally, this agreement with Lee Pharma is towards increasing affordable therapeutic options for treatment of COVID-19,” said IICT director S. Chandrasekhar.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 6:46:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pact-for-synthesis-of-2-dg-drug/article34771095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY