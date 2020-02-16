PACS elections peaceful

Barring a few chaotic incidents at Hunsa in Bodhan mandal, the election of chairperson and vice-chairperson of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) passed off peacefully in integrated Nizamabad district on Sunday.

In nine PACS, the election was postponed due to lack of quorum or delay in the arrival of directors. For the 144 PACS, 89 in the district and 55 in Kamareddy, 26 in the former and 12 in the latter, were elected unanimously.

Except in a couple of PACS out of 106, which went for polling for the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts, the ruling TRS is poised to win all the societies.

In Madhavanagar of Nizamabad rural Assembly constituency, the BJP secured victory in 10 territorial constituencies and TRS three. The same happened at Mosra in Banswada constituency. In Damarancha of Beerkur mandal and Hunsa of Bodhan mandal, the Congress is likely to hoist its flag as it won majority TCs. In Jankampet of Yedapally mandal, an Independent has more chances to win the PACS.

There were some tense moments at Hunsa when the followers of some candidates supported by the Congress and TRS came to blows and pushed each other. They were also involved in jostling with the police.

At Munipally and Argul in Jakranpally mandal, Balkonda mandal headquarters, Tandur in Nagireddypet mandal and Gandhari, directors of PACS were elected with one vote and at fifth TC of Mallur, PACS in Nizamsagar mandal Madgi Bhoomavva was elected through a lucky draw as she and her opponent Yedla Laxmi got an equal of 36 votes.