TelanganaMEDAK 04 August 2020 20:29 IST
Comments
PACS chairperson dies due to COVID-19
Updated: 04 August 2020 20:29 IST
First political leader to fall victim to coronavirus
Creating ripples in political circles, chairperson of Madur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) T. Vijaya Lakshmi died due to coronavirus on Tuesday. According to sources, Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi developed COVID symptoms some four days ago and turned serious. She died in the evening. This was the first case of death of a politician in Medak district due to COVID-19.
