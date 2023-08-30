Package-9 of Kaleshwaram project to be named after freedom fighter Rajeshwar Rao

August 30, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has decided to name package-9 of Kaleshwaram project covering Malkapet reservoir and the canals between Mid Manair and Upper Manair projects after freedom fighter and veteran politician Chennamaneni Rajeshwar Rao.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao announced a decision to this effect on his birth centenary and recalled Rajeshwar Rao’s contributions as freedom fighter and first-generation politician of Telangana. A reputed name among the people, Rajeshwar Rao strove for alleviating the drinking and irrigation problems of the people when he was elected MLA several times.

The State government took up construction of irrigation projects, including lift irrigation schemes, in fulfilment of aspirations of Rajeshwar Rao, enabling farmers of the State to become role models for the country. Since package-9 of the Kaleshwaram was catering to the needs of the people of the area which he represented as MLA, it was decided to name it after him, the CM said. The State Government is likely to issue orders in this regard soon.