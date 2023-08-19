Pace of development in Hyderabad is a trailer, says KTR while inaugurating new flyover

August 19, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao asserted that the past nine years of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime have laid a strong foundation for the target of transforming Hyderabad as a global city.

Speaking after the inauguration of the much-awaited elevated corridor between VST and Indira Park on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao launched a broadside against the Opposition parties.

Citing the peaceful atmosphere among various communities for the past 10 years, the Minister cautioned against political attempts to incite communal conflagrations.

He also urged people not to fall for promises by parties which, he said, had achieved no development even after being in power for 60 years.

Speaking about his government’s achievements, Mr. Rama Rao said a total 36 structures had been built as part of Strategic Road Development Plan in the city. The newly inaugurated steel bridge is the 20th flyover as part of the programme, he said.

Previous governments paid no attention to the central part of the city, he said, while highlighting construction of new Secretariat, martyrs’ memorial and the colossal statue of B.R. Ambedkar by the BRS government. Indira Park too would be developed, he promised and said the flyover, named after deceased BRS leader and former Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, would give relief from chronic traffic issues between Vidya Nagar and Indira Park.

Tank Bund to be made tourist spot

The government was making efforts to turn Tank Bund into a tourist spot with international standards. The work done so far was only a trailer, he said indicating faster paced development in future.

The VST- Indira Park bidirectional four lane flyover is the first-ever such structure cast in steel, according to a statement from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Costing ₹450 crore, it is also the first flyover to pass over the Metro Rail line.

Of the 2.62 km length of the flyover, 2.436 km is the length of the elevated corridor and the rest constituting ramps.

It is expected to enable signal free travel bypassing four junctions on the way, reducing the travel time between Indira Park and Osmania University, according to the note.