Pace of COVID infection slowing down

It took 20 days to record last set of 50,000 cases

The number of days taken to record one set of 50,000 COVID-19 cases in Telangana has been increasing, indicating a decline in the rate of infection. The State breached the 6 lakh-mark on Friday.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, it took the State 144 days to reach the first set of 50,000 cases. The first infection was recorded on March 2 and the 50,000-mark was reached on July 23 last year. That was the longest period taken to clock the milestone. The shortest time taken to detect close to 50,000 cases was this year, during the peak of second wave — 49,007 cases logged between April 26 and May 1.

Thereafter, the number of days taken to record another set of 49,000-50,000 cases has been increasing gradually. It took 20 days to record the last set of almost 50,000 cases and touch the 6 lakh-mark. The number of tests, too, have increased simultaneously.

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Telangana set in during the second week of March 2021 and after causing much emotional and financial devastation, it is on the decline now. However, officials have urged people to continue maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated at the earliest to prevent severity of infection, if one were to contract it somehow.

Arrangements to manage a possible third wave of the pandemic are also under way.