PAC of Congress discusses Lok Sabha polls and appoints incharges for all 17 constituencies

December 18, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

TPCC political affairs committee discussed appointments to various corporations and other nominated posts

The Hindu Bureau

The Political Affairs Committee of the Telangana Congress that met on Monday for the first time after it came to power focussed on preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and rewarding the Congress leaders and cadre with the nominated posts in recognition of their work.

The meeting that was chaired by AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre and attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other ministers discussed various issues. It also decided to appoint in-charges for all 17 Lok Sabha seats.

Accordingly, Mr. Revanth Reddy will be in-charge for Chevella and Mahabubnagar constituencies, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will take up the responsibility of Secunderabad and Hyderabad constituencies. Mr. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will be incharge for Mahabubabad (ST) and Khammam constituencies.

Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who were elected from Nalgonda and Bhongir Lok Sabha seats respectively in 2019 elections will handle those constituencies. Other incharges include Jupally Krishna Rao (Nagarkurnool), Konda Surekha (Warangal), Seethakka (Adilabad), D. Sridharbabu (Peddapalli), Ponnam Prabhakar (Karimnagar), D. Rajanarasimha (Medak), Tummala Nageswara Rao (Malkajgiri), P. Sudershan Reddy (Zaheerabad) and T. Jeevan Reddy (Nizamabad).

Later, Mr. Shabbir Ali and Mr. Mahesh Kumar Goud told reporters that the PAC thanked the cadre for their efforts and also discussed all the issues confronting the government. Filling vacancies in the Legislative Council, and appointment to nominated posts like chairpersons and vice chairpersons of various corporations were also discussed.

