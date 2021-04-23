Oxygen prices increase by 500-600%

Hyderabad

23 April 2021 00:05 IST

According to NGOs and private hospitals, the prices of oxygen have increased by at least 500%-600%.

Before the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a bulk cylinder used to cost ₹300-₹400. Now, it is being sold for ₹3,000 in Warangal. And, finding it has become a problem because of scarcity. While the demand is high, supply is less.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that some people were creating artificial scarcity and selling it in the black market, but government officials have kept a vigil on it. In Hyderabad, it had increased from ₹300 to ₹2,400. “Now, it has dropped to ₹1,500-₹1,800,” said Mujhtaba Askari, trustee of the Helping Hand Foundation.

