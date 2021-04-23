Telangana

Oxygen prices increase by 500-600%

According to NGOs and private hospitals, the prices of oxygen have increased by at least 500%-600%.

Before the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a bulk cylinder used to cost ₹300-₹400. Now, it is being sold for ₹3,000 in Warangal. And, finding it has become a problem because of scarcity. While the demand is high, supply is less.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that some people were creating artificial scarcity and selling it in the black market, but government officials have kept a vigil on it. In Hyderabad, it had increased from ₹300 to ₹2,400. “Now, it has dropped to ₹1,500-₹1,800,” said Mujhtaba Askari, trustee of the Helping Hand Foundation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 12:07:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/oxygen-prices-increase-by-500-600/article34388430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY