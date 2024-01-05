Owners of TSRTC hired buses call off strike

January 05, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Owners of buses hired by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation have agreed to suspend their proposed strike, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation said on Thursday.

Hire bus owners met Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to inform him of certain issues, including those that arose after the introduction of the Mahalakshmi scheme for women which saw a surge in the number of passengers.

According to TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V C Sajjanar, a committee was formed to study their grievances after which they came to an understanding and the strike was called off.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.